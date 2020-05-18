Carlow gardaí net heroin and cocaine

Gardaí seized heroin and cocaine worth almost €2,000 in separate searches in Carlow last week.

A search of a house yielded €1,400 in cocaine on Friday. The search was conducted by the divisional drugs unit and Carlow drug unit. On Thursday, the same units were also involved in the discovery of €500 at another local home. Investigations are continuing into the matters.

Separately, gardaí are appealing for information in relation to vandalism at a Staplestown Road property last weekend.

The homeowner woke up to find a window damaged. The incident is thought to have occurred sometime between 11pm on Saturday and 4.30am on Sunday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at 099136620