Carlow seniors provide food parcels for people in need

Monday, May 18, 2020

Rachel and Noel Doyle of Rathvilly dropping off the food from FoodCloud for packages distributed by the Carlow Seniors Citizens Association

CARLOW Senior Citizens’ Association has been providing vital food packages to the elderly and those in need over the past week.

The goods are supplied through the FoodCloud initiative and supermarkets such as Tesco and Aldi locally.

A total of 120 food packages were delivered in the past week.

Michael Purcell, chairperson of the group, said those receiving the food packages included people living on the own.

“Some people would not ask for it, but could do with some tea or coffee,” added Michael.

Groceries fill the hall at the Carlow Senior Citizens Association

The packages were put together by volunteers, including John Comerford, John Doyle, Liam Kelly, Noel Walsh Gerry Dalton, Jamie Purcell, Bobby Dillon and Malcolm Kelly.

The initiative has been ongoing for about five years and it is important now more than ever.

“Because of cocooning, the elderly cannot go out and buy groceries, so it’s a big help,” said Michael.

The senior citizens’ association in the Dr Donal O’Briain Centre on the Dublin Road has been quite of late due to Covid-19. Their regular dinners have been cancelled, but Mr Purcell said there is an abiding message in the association that has close to 50 members.

“We may be cocooning, but when we get back together no-one is missing. That is the important thing,” he said. “The elderly are doing their bit, too.”

 

 

 

 

 

