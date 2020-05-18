ExpressCare clinics see some patients waiting weeks to treat fractures and injuries

Affidea ExpressCare clinics say people are putting themselves at risk of infection by putting off treatment for injuries.

It says over 50s are most likely to cancel appointments to avoid medical settings due to Covid-19.

It found fewer children are being treated for fractures and sprains due to the cancellation of bouncy castles for communion and confirmation parties.

Some people are waiting up to three weeks to get treatment at its clinics for fractures and injuries.

Affidea Ireland chief executive, Barry Downes, is advising people not to be afraid to come forward for treatment.

“If they have any concerns call your GP, call your local hospital or call ourselves,” he said.

“Staff are trained and are more than prepared to talk to concerned patients about their condition, the treatment pathways and also to provide that reassurance that it is perfectly safe to come into a healthcare facility.”

He said putting off treatment puts patients at risk.

“It is concerning because non-urgent care does not infer that it is optional care. We would feel that it is critical that if you need medical attention, that you seek it early.

“Our own message is we see it as a priority because the quicker you seek treatment, the quicker your recovery starts. Any delay in seeking treatment can lead to complications.”