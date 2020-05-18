Fundraiser skyrockets as community rallies

Chloe Kavanagh

€35,000 and counting … that’s how much money ws raised in the first 24 hours of a GoFundMe campaign in aid of a beautiful young mother, Chloe Kavanagh, who’s been treated for a brain tumour.

“We’re completely overwhelmed, I’ve just spent the morning crying and getting emotional. It’s just unbelievable how generous people are,” said Shannon O’Neill, her best friend.

“It was crazy! We set a target on Sunday evening for €5,000, but within an hour it had reached €10,000. Our phones were almost melting!” said Kelly Ann Whelan, her friend and the other organiser of the “Cut it for Chloe” fundraiser.

They, along with a third friend, Laura Bolger, have vowed to get their locks shorn next month to raise funds for Chloe, who has just returned home to Graignamanagh to be with her husband Ian and baby Sam.

Thirty-year-old Chloe gave birth to Sam on Monday 2 March, six weeks before his due date because she’d been diagnosed with a stage three brain tumour.

In November 2019, Chloe was just 20 weeks into her first pregnancy when she was diagnosed with the tumour. In early December she underwent surgery while still pregnant to have the tumour removed, but was then told by the doctors in Beaumont Hospital that they were unable to surgically remove all of the tumour. She would require rigorous rounds of both radiotherapy and chemotherapy instead.

However, the main priority at the time was ensuring the safe delivery of her baby and on she gave birth to her beautiful baby boy Sam in March.

Two weeks later, Chloe had to leave him to begin rounds of radiotherapy in Dublin. During this time she was dealt another blow when she tested positive for Covid-19 and had to remain in isolation for the remainder of this treatment. However, being the amazing fighter that she is, she beat the virus and was able to continue with her radiotherapy before finally getting back home to Sam, her husband Ian and her family.

Her time at home again was very short lived, though, and she was again brought back to Beaumont one week later with some complications.

“We cannot stress enough the amazing care she was given by the medical team there, but they have now told the family that, as a hospital, they can’t give her anymore treatment up there,” Shannon explained.

Chloe is coming home this week to Graignamanagh to be with baby Sam and Ian, who’s been unable to work since she got sick. Chloe and Ian have received great support from their families. Chloe is the daughter of Mady Butler and the late Peter Butler, while she also has two sisters, Siobhán and Helen, who have been there by her side.

The whole town of Graignamanagh were anxious to help, so when Shannon and Kelly Ann announced that they had set up the ‘Cut it for Chloe’ fundraiser, they jumped at the chance to contribute. Local sports clubs, businesses and individuals have dug deep to contribute to the fund, but support has also come from across the globe.

“The people of Graignamanagh are so considerate, they really wanted to do anything they could to help Chloe and Ian, but this is amazing! I’m stuck for words. This is so that they don’t have to worry about money, that they’ll be comfortable,” said Kelly Ann.

“It’s been all very emotional,” Shannon added. “It’s overwhelming. It shows how popular and well-liked Chloe and Ian are. We want to raise as much money as we can for them and push this as far as it will go for them.”

The three freinds, Shannon, Kelly Ann and Laura, will get their heads shaved on Saturday 13 June. To contribute to the campaign, go to Cut it for Chloe on the GoFundMe website.