Gardaí investigate death of man in unexplained circumstances

The body of the man was discovered at the scene and has now been removed for a post mortem.

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in unexplained circumstances in Co Dublin.

Believed to be aged in his 40s, the death occurred at a house in Bluebell Avenue Dublin 12.

Dublin Fire Brigade and Gardaí were at the scene after reports of a fire at the house earlier today.

The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

For now, the scene remains preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.