Gardaí seize more than 1,300 bullets in Tipperary

Gardaí have seized more than 1,300 rounds of ammunition in Co Tipperary.

Gardaí were alerted after a member of the public found a plastic-wrapped package in Bishop’s Wood in Dundrum.

A full technical examination of the scene and extensive searches were carried out but nothing further was found.

Gardaí believe that the ammunition had been there for some time.

The package contained 3 smaller packages, each containing different calibre of bullets.

The ammunition will now be sent for ballistic analysis.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.