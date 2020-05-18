Government says mouth-to-mouth resuscitation should not be administered during Covid-19 pandemic

Assistant Secretary-General in the Department of the Taoiseach Elizabeth Canavan says do not listen for breath sounds either.

Mouth-to-mouth resuscitation should not be administered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

If someone collapses in a public space, they should only be given chest compressions.

The Government has issued guidance to say if a victim is suspected of having the coronavirus, a cloth should be placed over their mouth and nose.

“If a person is collapsed in a public place, do look for signs of breathing and signs of life. But don’t listen or feel for breathing by placing your ear or cheek close to the person’s mouth,” she says.

“Dial 112 or 999 and ask for an ambulance. If Covid is suspected tell them that when you call.”

