Hospital staff fear return of overcrowding and understaffing in coming weeks

Monday, May 18, 2020

Nurses and doctors say we must ensure overcrowding does not return to emergency departments in the coming weeks.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and Irish Association for Emergency Medicine fear the problem may come back.

They are warning that overcrowding and understaffing may lead to increased infection risk, poor patient outcomes, and unsafe workplaces.

INMO general secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha says there is a worrying rise in the number of people on trolleys.

“Our members are particularly concerned about the creeping trolley count that they’ve just witnessed again over the past week and they’re very concerned that we’ll go back to the attitude of ‘400 [people on trolleys] is no big deal’,” she said..

“They’re very concerned. The hospital situation, particularly in emergency departments and on wards will have to remain very, very vigilant.”

