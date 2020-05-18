Irish Council of Civil Liberties raises privacy concerns about potential drone use by Gardaí

The Irish Council of Civil Liberties admits it is concerned following reports that Gardaí are considering using drones.

The Business Post reported over the weekend that a working group has been established to examine how the devices could be used to benefit the force.

They could be used to map crime scenes or secure evidence arising from fatal collisions on our roads.

Liam Herrick, of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, says their use would raise a number of privacy concerns.

He says: “They give rise to several concerns in terms of privacy and data protection and also can have a detrimental impact for example on the rights of freedom to assembly.

“We’ve seen them used by police services around the world, to suppress union activity, protest, racially discriminate by monitoring the movements of certain sections of the population and not others.”

“