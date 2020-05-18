Outdoor bingo was a blast at The Links in Tullow …

By Suzanne Pender

IT WAS a case of eyes down and stay alert for a ‘knock on the door’, a ‘garden gate’ or maybe even a random ‘dancing queen’ as The Links, Tullow turned to bingo last week to keep the spirits up!

An impressive 44 residents turned out to play bingo outside their homes, with residents Noel and Tracy Fludgate keeping the numbers flowing and the fun in plentiful supply. The couple hauled out their speaker, downloaded both a megaphone app and a bingo caller app and suddenly the estate was transformed into an outdoor bingo hall!

Even a sudden shower of rain failed to dampen spirits.

“It was great, a brilliant evening; they are all asking me already when we can have it again,” smiles Tracy.

“We were supposed to start at 7pm, but typically, it started to rain, however, we did get going at twenty to eight,” she adds.

The residents’ association at The Links, have held a few Zoom quizzes led by Tracy and Noel, but this was their first time to try bingo.

“We were all social distancing outside our houses, then two families who were a little far away moved up the green. It was a family event, so all the kids played bingo, too, and every child got a treat at the end … it was brilliant,” said Tracy.

In fact, the residents had so much fun that they even attracted a few onlookers, with a number of walkers on the Rathoe Road peering in over the fence to catch all the bingo action!

“We’re trying to make light of the situation we’re all in at the moment and bring a bit of spirit back into the place. The Links is a really great estate full of really lovely people, a small estate of 30 houses, so to have 44 playing was great,” said Tracy.

And as if all that good craic wasn’t enough, there was also a chance to win some prizes, thanks to a number of very generous businesses in Tullow.

“We really want to thank Cliona Sheehy in Tesco’s Tullow, Joe O’Toole Jnr of Centra and Circle K, Tommy Hickson of Hickson’s SuperValu, Tullow and Jim Murphy of Murphy’s Butchers, who all gave us prizes and vouchers; we are so grateful to them,” said Tracy.

Bingo will be back at The Links, Tullow on the June bank holiday weekend and this time they aren’t taking any chances.

“I’ll have to give Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather a call to see if we’ll have it on the Saturday or Sunday evening,” laughs Tracy.