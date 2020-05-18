Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Angela Dillon (née Walker), 80 Riverview Close, Carlow town who passed away peacefully on 18 May at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved mother of Stephanie, Rebecca and Terence, much-loved daughter of Breda and the late John and adored grandmother of Leah, Edie and Ada. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, mother, grandchildren, son-in-law Peter, Rebecca’s partner Dinny, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and her many friends. May Angela’s gentle soul rest in peace. Angela’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. Angela’s funeral mass can be viewed from The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, online streaming service on Wednesday, 20 May at 10am – www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

The death has occurred of Catherine Beirne (née Finn) of Newcastle, Enfield, Co Meath and formerly Pairc Mhuire, Tullow, Co Carlow. Peacefully on 18 May at St Joseph’s Nursing Home, Trim. Catherine, predeceased by her husband Vincent. Loving mother of Paddy (Enfield), Eimer (Castlebridge), Michael (Fiddown) and Maria (London). Deeply regretted by her sister May. Loving mother-in-law of Josie, Seamus and Noel. Grandmother to Sarah, David, Niamh, Niall, Rory, Roisin and Owen. Great-grandmother to Ben, Sophia, Brock, Matthew and Sadie. Sadly missed by her loving sister, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and relations. May Catherine rest in peace. In line with HSE and government advice, a private family funeral will take place. The family thanks you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time. Catherine’s funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday at 12 noon on www.facebook.com/enraparish