Retired teacher and marathon runner passes away

Kathleen with Olympian, John Treacy

By Elizabeth Lee

LEADING Irish overseas charity Self Help Africa will be forever grateful to the remarkable contribution of a retired Rathdangan school teacher who was one of the first major supporters to the cause, its CEO said this week.

Self Help Africa chief executive Ray Jordan described Kathleen Cullen, who died last week, as “one in a million”, and said that her early support for the charity, co-founded by Hacketstown priest Fr Owen Lambert, had paved the way for others to follow.

Inspired by the Los Angeles Olympic Games achievements of John Treacy, Kathleen undertook her first-ever Dublin City Marathon in 1984 at the age of 49. She raised a staggering €200,000 to support Self Help, a newly-formed agriculture-based charity that had been formed to support victims of famine in Ethiopia.

And she rolled back the years when she raised tens of thousands more by reprising her achievement at the Dublin Marathon in 2004. She was 69.

“We will be forever grateful to Kathleen for the support and the faith that she showed in Self Help in those early days. It was an important time in the life of the charity and her support was hugely valuable,” said Mr Jordan.

Self Help Africa is now one of Ireland’s largest overseas development organisations working to support food production in some of the least developed countries in the world. The organisation is the chosen charity of the IFA and today invests up to €25m annually in its work.

Kathleen passed away in Dunlavin Nursing Home on Tuesday 12 May at the age of 85.

The daughter of Patrick and Mary, she is predeceased by her sisters Brigid and Marion and her brothers Patrick and Cathal. She is deeply mourned by her sister Ann and brother Peadar, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Hailing from Kilamoate, Rathdangan, Kathleen was laid to rest on Thursday in Cranerin Cemetery, Rathdangan following Requeim Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Baltinglass.