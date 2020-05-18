Thousands sign petition to keep cars out of Phoenix Park

Monday, May 18, 2020

The petition aims to allow people to use the facility as a park, rather than a diversion, to avoid traffic elsewhere. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

Thousands of people have signed a petition to keep cars out of Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

It aims to allow people to use the facility as a park, rather than a diversion, to avoid traffic elsewhere.

Green Party Councilor Michael Pidgeon started the petition, after seeing the benefits of the facility being quiet during lockdown.

He says the park should be treated as a national asset rather than a national road.

He says: “People were commenting, strangers but also friends, talking about how quiet it was, how pleasant it was.

“Even though it was really busy it was paradoxically quite quiet as well. In parts that was because there was so little ‘through’ traffic going through the park.

“So what we are hoping to do is, not to ban cars completely from the park as it is still really important that everyone regardless of their ability or age can access everywhere in the park,

“We want to just stop it being used as a kind of like a national road.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘Serial offender’ broke Covid-19 laws to steal fuel

Monday, 18/05/20 - 4:40pm

Government says mouth-to-mouth resuscitation should not be administered during Covid-19 pandemic

Monday, 18/05/20 - 3:40pm

Water Safety Ireland urges people to swim responsibly during phase 1 of lockdown exit

Monday, 18/05/20 - 3:10pm