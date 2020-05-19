Dr Holohan says protocols in place for workers’ safety after new advice for TDs in Dáil

Dr. Tony Holohan, says a risk assessment will be carried out anywhere workers are spending two hours together with a number of factors included.

The Chief Medical Officer is reassuring workers protocols are in place to ensure their safety in workplaces.

Earlier it was confirmed people who spend two hours in a room together over a 24 hour period would be considered a close contact.

The advice suggested that TDs should not spend more than two hours a day inside the Dáil chamber with each other.

Dr. Tony Holohan, says a risk assessment will be carried out anywhere workers are spending two hours together with a number of factors included.

He says: ” A risk assessment that’s done by a public health doctor would have all kinds of considerations applied to that.

“The nature of the contact, the degree of ventilation, the size of the room, the nature of the work, the length of time that people are spending in very close contact with each other during that period of time.

“That is to say why you couldn’t produce a set of hard and fast rules that would apply to every kind of scenario.”

16 more people with the virus have died, bringing the total death toll to 1,561.

A further 51 cases have also been confirmed – the total now stands at 24,251.