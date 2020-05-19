  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí have been spat or coughed at 70 times in five weeks during Covid-19 lockdown

Gardaí have been spat or coughed at 70 times in five weeks during Covid-19 lockdown

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Gardaí were given new powers under Operation Fanacht. Picture: Dan Linehan.

70 incidents of spitting or coughing at Gardaí have occurred in a five-week period during the pandemic.

Gardaí have invoked new temporary Covid-19 regulations 241 times between April 8 and May 16.

The Gardaí also said they used anti-spit guards 57 times between April 8 and May 16.

In a statement, the Gardaí said they have interacted with hundreds of thousands of people while on patrol or at checkpoints.

A small minority of cases were still not willing to comply with the new Covid-19 regulations and Gardaí said new powers were used 241 times.

These include both arrests and incidents without arrest where names and addresses were taken for consultation with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In 1,621 incidents the Gardaí said they used pre-existing enforcement powers.

Gardaí said the vast majority were adhering to the public health guidelines.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Dublin Fire Brigade tackles fire at Hellfire club

Tuesday, 19/05/20 - 6:50pm

Covid-19 could lead to mortgage arrears similar to financial crisis

Tuesday, 19/05/20 - 6:40pm

16 deaths from Covid-19 confirmed and 51 new cases announced

Tuesday, 19/05/20 - 6:10pm