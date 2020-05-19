Half of people exercising more than normal during pandemic

File photo.

Almost half of people are exercising more during the Covid-19 crisis than they normally would.

A new national survey from Trinity College Dublin found 46% of people felt they were exercising more since Covid-19 restrictions were applied, while 28% reported the opposite.

It also found people are turning to new exercise options – like online workouts.

“The really striking positive result from this survey is the finding that almost half of all people report that they are exercising more during the Covid-19 restrictions. People haven’t let the closure of gyms, classes or the 5 km distance restriction limit their ability to exercise and are finding new ways to be active,” said Dr Emer Barrett, who led the research with Dr Cuisle Forde.

It is very encouraging to see that there is a strong awareness of how physical activity can positively impact mental and physical health particularly at this time of crisis.

“We need to understand the factors that have facilitated or motivated this increase in activity with a view to maintaining them once restrictions are lifted.”

The HSE’s integrated care lead, Siobhan Ni Bhriain, is encouraging people to use the 5km travel allowance to exercise but she is warning that people should still proceed with caution.

“I would say to people be very very judicious, [exercise with] the couple of close friends. Start setting that up but don’t have a different bunch of friends every day,” she said.