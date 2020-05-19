Kids’ hospice appeal

By Elizabeth Lee

LAURALYNN has launched its children’s hospice week to show people the work that Ireland’s only children’s hospice does. ‘Moments that matter’ is the theme for this year’s campaign, building on LauraLynn’s maxim of making the most of short and precious lives.

LauraLynn provdes tailored hospice and palliative care to children with life-limiting conditions and their families from across the island of Ireland. Their community-based care is an essential element of the ongoing care of these seriously ill children.

A list of Irish supporters including Garry Ringrose, Jennifer Zamparelli, Baz Ashmawy, Nicola Coughlan, Ireland AM, Fiona Coghlan and Ryan Andrews have gotten behind the campaign, helping to raise awareness about the work that LauraLynn does.

People are getting used to spending more and more time confined to their homes right now, but for families of children with life-limiting conditions, spending most of their day inside is a familiar aspect of everyday life. They are all too familiar with having to protect their child from catching a virus that could have catastrophic consequences. Everyday excursions such as meeting friends, trips to the park or even the shops can present unsurmountable challenges.

Sarah Gibson O’Gara, whose son Martin attends LauraLynn, says: “Martin has severe cerebral palsy and requires 24-hour nursing 365 days a year. Martin is on constant oxygen and he is fed through a tube. As parents to Martin, we do our very best to protect him and that means we can’t leave our home except to go out to the garden for some exercise with Martin’s younger brother Patrick. This will probably be our life for at least the next few months. We’re completely dependent on others. The regular activities and support from the LauraLynn Team have been wonderful and help us through this time. We know that they are always there for us and that is a great comfort.’’

LauraLynn receives no direct government funding and due to this crisis the charity is projecting a loss in donations of up to €2.5m. It costs €5m a year to run the hospice and this year alone LauraLynn must raise €4.6m through fundraised income.

To donate, please go to the www.lauralynn.ie/donate or text MOMENTS to 50300 to donate €4.