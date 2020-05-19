Simon Harris to review making face masks mandatory in certain circumstances

Currently, wearing face masks is only voluntary and it does not apply to children under 13.

The Health Minister is to review making face coverings mandatory in certain settings.

Since yesterday, people are advised to wear them on public transport and in shops.

Simon Harris says they are keeping it that way for now.

He says: “It is going to be a way of living here in our country for the foreseeable future and I notice a significant increase in the number of people wearing facemasks, just anecdotally.

“We also see more and more people indicating now that they intend to wear facemasks.

“I suppose this is in fairness to our population, this is relatively new guidance it only came out last week, only really effective from yesterday.”

The Health Minister says he also hopes to provide clarity on weddings in the coming weeks.

Thousands of couples have been forced to cancel their big day because of the coronavirus crisis.

Small gatherings are set to resume in phase four under the Government’s road-map.

Simon Harris says he knows couples want answers soon about future opportunities for larger social gatherings.

However, the Minister also says that the dates provided for small weddings in stage four can not be guaranteed as it depends on current progress against Covid-19.

He says: “In stage four of our plan we are saying that you could have small social gatherings be they small weddings, baptisms, people are asking: ‘What is small?’,”

“What I can just tell you and I said this yesterday to try and be helpful is small is going to mean small. 100 is not small.”