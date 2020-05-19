‘New normal’ begins as doors open again

By Suzanne Pender

AN AIR of optimism and spending was evident for the first time in weeks in stores all over Co Carlow yesterday (Monday) as phase one of the country’s lockdown exit began.

Hardware stores, garden centres and building providers all reported a brisk trade yesterday with well-thought-out measures put in place to avoid the potential chaos of large numbers of eager shoppers that had been feared. There was an upbeat atmosphere as people got out and about, staff got back to work and the silenced tills began to ring once more.

“The team has been back for online trading over the past few weeks, but it’s nothing like having the doors open and the customers back in,” said Barry Doyle of Arboretum Home and Garden World.

“It’s going grand so far. We’re limiting the numbers into the store to 60 and that is being managed quite well. We’ve been preparing for this for weeks so we have everything in place, the screens and the tills, the flooring is marked out, the PPE is there and the different procedures are in place,” he added.

The café and play area at the Arboretum remain closed, while for a 50,000 square feet visitor attraction like Arboretum, there’s also a new mindset needed as the country remains alert to the threat of Covid-19.

“I suppose we are asking customers to come with a focus; they should come for a reason and we have to get that across,” explained Barry, echoing a point made by many stores, where random browsing is discouraged.

“It’s a huge relief to get open again, even though online was doing quite well over the last few weeks. The feedback from customers has been great this morning and it was great to see so many of our regulars here. We’re all getting used to the new norm,” he added.

Trade was also brisk at Doyle’s of the Shamrock yesterday, both from the building provider side of the business and the retail section.

“I suppose the fact we were open for a few weeks after the initial lockdown, we learned what changes needed to be made,” explained manager Pat MGuane.

The 22,000 sq ft store now operates a one-way system, with a new entrance at the garden section, while it’s exit only to the front of the premises. Floors are marked out, screens and signs erected and a policy of one person per aisle promoted.

Doyle’s has taken the decision to open to the trade from 8am to 10am each morning to limit numbers with the general retail, which opens at 10am. All procedures and policies will be reviewed every couple of days to ensure they are working well, as Pat explains.

“We’ll be constantly considering how we can be do this better. It’s going nicely so far; I just hope people behave, think about what we are doing here and accept the changes. This is the new norm and there will be no letting up until Christmas,” he said.

“We are seeing a big demand on gardening and painting products; there are shortages with the supplies, so there are going to be some product shortages.”

In Tile n Style, Carlow, customers were also adhering to the new measure of restricted numbers in the store, hand sanitation, additional space and a new layout for the till area. Like many businesses, it is also staggering staff into different teams.

“It’s really nice to be back,” said owner Bernard Horahan. “The awful thing was that when we closed we had about 20 projects that we were in the middle of. Luckily, we were able to work away behind the scenes and we have a good bit of stock here to be able to facilitate our customers, so no-one was left unattended.

“My biggest fear was that things would be bad in Spain and Italy to get stock, but thankfully all our suppliers are back to normal. We are also sending out catalogues to customers by post or social media and that is working really well, too,” said Bernard.

In Hacketstown, Lambert’s HomeValue also welcomed the reopening of its store and was encouraged by how its new systems of queuing, hand sanitation and signage were operating. Lambert’s HomeValue also has additional staff available to help customers secure their purchases as efficiently as possible, while the yard for trade customers and the shop have separate access.

“Yes, we have been busy this morning, but it’s steady and not unmanageable,” said Raymond Glynn, owner of the well-known hardware shop. “We were lucky we were able to continue operating behind closed doors for the past few weeks, so the phone has been swamped. Now it’s the opposite: the phones are quiet and everyone is coming into the shop,” he smiled.

“We are limiting the numbers into the shop to eight, so that’s working well and we’ve had no complaints from anyone. I’m a little bit concerned about the numbers of people in their 70s out and about – that’s something you wouldn’t like to see,” concluded Raymond.