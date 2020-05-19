Short story competition for youngsters

By Elizabeth Lee

LIDL Ireland has announced the launch of #MyLidlStory, a short story competition for children aged between five and 14 years’ old to encourage them to exercise their writing skills during the school closures.

The kids’ contest, which will be judged by iconic Irish writer Roddy Doyle, presents children with an exciting, creative writing exercise. Beginning ‘One day in Lidl …’, children aged five and nine, and ten to14 years will have 200 words or less to delve into their imaginations and construct a stupendous short story with a chance of winning a €250 Lidl voucher, a creative writing masterclass hosted by Roddy Doyle and the creative writing organisation Fighting Words, as well as a signed copy of Doyle’s book, ‘The Rover Adventures of Wilderness’.

“I’m happy to be judging this competition and I’m really looking forward to reading the children’s stories. I might even rob some of their ideas!” said Roddy.

Seán Love, executive director of Fighting Words, commented: “Fighting Words provides free tutoring in creative writing for children to enable them to discover the power of their own imaginations. Right now, everyone in Ireland has a story to tell and we are delighted to work with Lidl as they provide this opportunity for children to tell theirs.”

Entries can be made now in-store or online by tagging Lidl Ireland’s Twitter/Instagram and using the #MyLidlStory hashtag or by commenting with your entry on the competition announcement post on Lidl Ireland’s Facebook page. Entry forms are available in all 163 Lidl Ireland stores nationwide.

