Tusla “working tirelessly” to provide key services in Carlow

TUSLA, the Child and Family Agency, says it’s continuing to provide key services in Carlow that support children and families at risk during Covid-19. These include child protection, children in care and domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

Staff are providing these essential frontline services which cannot be delivered remotely.

Speaking about its response to Covid-19, Marie Kennedy, Tusla area manager for Carlow, Kilkenny and South Tipperary said: “As an agency that works with children and families across Carlow, our staff have been working tirelessly to ensure the continuity of supports and services, while also balancing the needs and best interests of the child with public health advice to keep children, families and frontline staff as safe as possible during the pandemic.”

In Carlow, Tusla has been working with An Garda Síochána, St Catherine’s Community Services, Barnardos, Carlow Women’s Aid and Family Resource Centres to ensure that the most vulnerable in our society can access services at a time when they need it most.

Additionally, a wide range of innovative supports are being provided to children and families across the county.

“We are using ‘Trello’, an online information board, as our virtual child and family support networks so that all our funded agencies can use this forum to share and provide information to support children and families,” added Ms Kennedy.

Tusla is also working with the local schools and has arranged a text message to be issued to parents to inform them of the range of family support services on offer. Tusla is actively participating on the Community Response Forum established by Carlow County Council.

“Our social work teams are working exceptionally hard to ensure that all concerns and referrals received about the safety or welfare of a child are screened and assessed in line with children first and responded to in line with normal practice.”

Anyone with a concern about a child’s safety or welfare should contact their local social work office. The number for the dedicated point of contact for the area is 052 6177302.