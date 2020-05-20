Choir group seeks musical director

By Suzanne Pender

VOICES may have been silenced for the moment, but that hasn’t stopped local choir Carlow Voices preparing for the future.

The choir is currently seeking a new musical director with a view to the choir being ready to go back to full voice when it’s safe to do so. Fingers are crossed that it can be this September, but the choir will be guided by public health advice.

In the meantime, Carlow Voices committee members are continuing their search for a new musical director from suitably qualified candidates and this week have advertised the position on the Sing Ireland website. The closing for applications is Sunday 28 June at 10pm.

For further details, see Carlow Voices Facebook page or visit Sing Ireland’s website.