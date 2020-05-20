Coronavirus: 11 more deaths but over 19k have recovered from virus

By Joel Slattery

Eleven more people have died after contracting Covid-19, it has been announced.

That brings the total number of deaths associated with the virus to 1,571.

Elsewhere, there were also 64 new confirmed cases announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,315.

Over 3,000 people (13%) of these cases have ended up with the patient being hospitalised.

Meanwhile, it was announced that 19,224 people have recovered from the virus.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “To date, 87% of confirmed cases diagnosed with Covid-19 have recovered.

“This is very positive news but should not deflect from the impact this disease has had on individuals and families.

“In addition, it does not change the risk for any one individual who is diagnosed with the disease today, or in the future.”

Dublin remains the county with the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Kildare and Cork.

As the country is in ‘Phase 1’ of the five-step plan to reopening the economy, gardaí were called to a number of McDonald’s restaurants in Dublin earlier today due to large queues.

Six McDonald’s branches opened at 11am this morning for drive-through as part of a phased reopening.