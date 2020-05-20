Gardaí ask those gathering at Dublin’s Forty Foot to go home

  • Home >
Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Gardaí are asking people gathering at the Forty Foot to go home.

The popular bathing spot reopened today after being closed for the last two months due to Covid-19.

Signs that say “Covid-19 Swim and Go” greet you as you arrive to the Forty Foot in Sandycove.

But the request was ignored by many attending the popular spot this afternoon.

Shortly before 3pm, four gardaí arrived and started approaching groups of friends.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council says its bathers’ personal responsibility to practice safe physical distancing.

