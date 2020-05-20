Gardaí issue witness appeal after assault in Howth leaves teen with serious injuries

  • Home >
Wednesday, May 20, 2020

A 16-year-old boy has received serious head injuries after an assault in Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place in Seagrange Park, Baldoyle yesterday afternoon

“At approximately 5 pm, a boy aged 16 years received serious head injuries during an assault,” a garda spokesperson said.

“He was taken to Beaumont Hospital by ambulance where he is in a serious condition.

Gardaí are eager to speak to any persons who may have been in the Seagrange Park area of Baldoyle between 4.30pm. and 5.30pm, the spokesperson added.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Howth Garda Station or any garda station.

