Hero’s welcome for Covid-19 survivor

By Suzanne Pender

A CARLOW man who came desperately close to dying from Covid-19 has this week become an inspiring beacon of hope to families with loved ones battling this lethal virus.

Christy Williamson (64) from New Oak Estate, Carlow was discharged from St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny this week, having spent weeks in ICU on a ventilator as he courageously fought Covid-19.

His family were overjoyed to see him return to Carlow District Hospital last Tuesday, a sight they had scarcely believed possible, as Christy struggled to breathe and almost succumbed to the sheer exhaustion of his fight.

Christy was greeted to a hero’s welcome as he stepped off the ambulance at the district hospital, overwhelmed by the chorus of cheers, claps and well-wishes from family, neighbours and friends.

“I feel like the pope,” he smiled, as he waved to all his loved-ones.

Christy celebrated his 64th birthday in the district hospital last Friday, a birthday few had dared to believe possible just days before.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in my life; he couldn’t breathe, he was dizzy, he couldn’t walk. I’ll be honest, we were preparing … we were planning a funeral,” his daughter Niamh Curry, Springfield Park, Burrin Road, Carlow told The Nationalist.

“To see him now, it’s just fantastic … he’s flying. I know that if it wasn’t for the staff in Kilkenny, Daddy just wouldn’t be here,” she added.

The father of five first took ill in the days before Easter, a ‘little cough’ quickly turning into something far more sinister. By Easter Sunday Christy was gravely ill, he started to get a very high temperature and his breathing was severely affected.

“I knew it was the coronavirus, he was just lying on the couch and in terrible bad form and that’s not Daddy at all,” said Niamh. “When the lockdown came, I was just dropping Daddy up his shopping and his dinner; I was trying to keep him safe.

“I don’t think he realised how bad he was. At first he refused to get help he’s so stubborn, so I went behind his back and called Caredoc,” explains Niamh.

On Easter Sunday, Christy was taken from his home by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital, where he tested positive for coronavirus. With his condition worsening, Christy agreed with the doctors to go on a ventilator.

“He ended up almost three weeks on a ventilator, he had double-pneumonia in both lungs … we were preparing for the worst,” said Niamh.

“On the Thursday after he went in, it was really hour by hour; he’d no fight left, his body was so weak. We were ringing our sister in Australia and preparing things,” she adds.

On top of the emotional torment was the fact that no-one could be with Christy due to the restrictions. All his daughters Amy, Andrea, Niamh, Sandra and son Ciarán could do was wait by the phone.

“We’d take it in turns to ring or the doctors would ring, but every time you’d be on the phone to the doctors or nurses they were brilliant. No matter how many questions you’d have, they’d stay on the phone, I just can’t thank them enough,” said Niamh.

After eight days on the ventilator, Christy’s condition improved and eventually he was able to move out of ICU and then this week a further step came with the move to Carlow District Hospital.

“About 70 people were there outside the district when he arrived ‒ all of us, his grandchildren, who haven’t seen him in weeks, and neighbours. We really want to thank the people of Carlow, all our family, our friends, Daddy’s friends and the community of New Oak Estate for their support to each and every one of us, it’s been above and beyond,” said Niamh.

Christy stayed a week at the district hospital.

“He’s absolutely loving it up there, they’d a cake and everything for his birthday last Friday and every time you call him there’s someone bringing him something … he’s spoilt,” Niamh added.

A delighted Christy returned home yesterday.

The experience has prompted Niamh to start a fundraising campaign to support The Antibodies, a group of musicians who came together to fundraise for the production of PPE for frontline workers. Their funds go to Intosports.ie in Castlecomer Co Kilkenny, which started producing PPE when they became aware of the shortages.

“I though if I got €200 that would be great, but I’ve over €1,200 for them,” enthused Niamh. Anyone who wishes to support Niamh’s campaign can go to her Facebook page.