Man found dead in Dublin may have been attacked

A man whose body was found in unexplained circumstances at a house in Dublin on Monday morning may have been attacked before he died.

A criminal investigation’s been launched into the death of Alan Hall, who was in his 40s after his body was discovered by fire officers attending a blaze on Bluebell Avenue in Dublin 12.

The inquiry has not yet been upgraded to murder, as gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death.

Superintendent Seamus Dalton of Clondalkin Garda Station said they are not releasing the post mortem examination results.