Gardaí called to McDonald’s as huge queues form at reopened restaurants

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Gardaí have been called to a number of McDonald’s restaurants in Dublin due to large queues.

Six McDonald’s branches opened at 11am this morning for drive-through as part of a phased reopening.

  • Nutgrove
  • Kylemore Road
  • East Wall
  • Artane
  • Malahide Road
  • Tallaght Drive Thru

    • It has been eight weeks since McDonald’s closed all of its restaurants in the UK and Ireland.

    McDonald’s has introduced several changes to restaurants, including:

    • Capped spend in Drive Thrus at €30 per car
    • Customers are encouraged to pay by contactless payment methods wherever possible
    • Perspex screens at Drive Thru windows and employees wearing protective equipment
    • All McDonald’s employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work, and contactless thermometers will be used to take employee temperatures upon arrival at work for every shift.
    • Social distancing has been introduced in the kitchens and service areas
    • Restaurants will return with smaller teams, offering a limited menu*.

      • McDonald’s is working closely with local authorities and the Gardaí and may determine that it is necessary to close Drive Thru lanes, if queues cause disruption at busier sites.

