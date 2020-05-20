Top doc: Cervical cancer screenings should be back up and running next month

A leading oncologist is calling for cervical cancer screening to be back up and running in the next month.

Professor John Crown also says it’s necessary to start giving some management authority back to the individual hospitals to treat non-Covid related illnesses.

Prof Crown says when the three months State take over of private hospitals concludes in June, cancer screening needs to be prioritised.

“Mammography is one of the more complicated,” he explained. “People have to come to the special unit, they have to deal with waiting rooms, they have to deal with large numbers of patients there. We will have to put a bit of thought into how we get that up and running,” he said.

He added that he hopes cervical cancer screening is up and running “in the next month or so”.