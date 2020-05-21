Covid-19: 12 deaths and 76 new cases in Ireland

By Steve Neville

There have been 12 more Covid-19 related deaths today, officials have announced.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the country to 1,583.

At a press conference this evening, it was also announced that there are 76 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There are now 24,391 confirmed cases in the country.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight on Tuesday when there were 24,274 cases, reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,183 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 392 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,747 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,765 (49% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,386 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,381 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We have experienced 6 consecutive days of under 100 new confirmed cases in Ireland.

“This is very positive and demonstrates the extent to which the public’s actions have limited the spread of this disease.

However, it is only through continued commitment to handwashing, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing that we will remain successful in suppressing the spread of Covid-19 through the community.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “Most indicators continue to improve, with ICU and hospital admissions, number of cases per day and number of deaths per day continuing to decline.

“Prevalence of the virus remains low in the community. The reproduction number is well below one, so our task remains to maintain low transmission of the virus.”