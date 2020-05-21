Experts say sex workers should get financial help to protect their lives during pandemic

  • Home >
Thursday, May 21, 2020

Experts dealing with sex workers have said they should get financial help to stop putting their lives at risk during the pandemic.

A webinar later today will hear the website with the largest number of users still has up to 400 women selling their services.

UCD sexual exploitation researcher, Ruth Breslin, says most are forced to work against their will or to survive, but funding could help them stop.

“This is to have them take a pause, see what other options they have, essentially to help them exit prostitution,” she said.

“It may be that putting up not a huge amount of money would be a very life-changing thing for some of these women, to offer them finally some viable alternatives, other than having to remain to seek buyers in a context that is clearly very dangerous.”

