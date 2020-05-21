Leaving Cert students who try to influence calculated grade will be reported

Students who try to influence their calculated grade for the Leaving Cert will be reported to the Department of Education.

New guidance issued to teachers says any sort of pressure or inducement – like gifts – could undermine the new system.

Cabinet has also decided to indemnify teachers and school leaders against any legal action relating to the marks they give.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says no student or parent should try to influence the calculated grades they get.

“I want to emphasise that canvassing will not be tolerated,” said Mr McHugh.

He added that there are “mechanisms within the guidelines now which will allow for persistent contact, either directly from students or on behalf of students” to be reported.