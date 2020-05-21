Man, 30s, dies following collision involving motorbike and truck in Dublin

A man in his mid-30s has died following a collision in Dublin.

The collision, involving a motorcyclist and a truck, occurred at around 3pm this afternoon on the Nail Road in Swords.

Gardaí said that motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the Dublin City Mortuary in Whitehall where a post-mortem will take place.

The Coroner has been notified.

They added that the driver of the truck was uninjured.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at scene and the road is closed in both directions. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They have asked for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.