  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Taoiseach claims British government is using Northern Ireland as leverage in EU trade talks

Taoiseach claims British government is using Northern Ireland as leverage in EU trade talks

Thursday, May 21, 2020

The Taoiseach claims the British government is using Northern Ireland as leverage in trade talks with the EU.

It is after the UK government revealed how it plans to implement the Irish protocol in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

It will see some additional checks on goods entering the North from Britain.

However, the Taoiseach says there is some ambiguity on customs.

But, Leo Varadkar says he expects the British government to honour its commitments:

“I think what they are doing, and I did anticipate they would do this, is they are trying to use Northern Ireland as leverage again in the negotiations,” said the Taoiseach.

“Trying to use Northern Ireland to get a better trade deal for all of the UK.

“Sure they would do that, wouldn’t they? But we’re wise to it as well.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Investigation after helicopter door fell off aircraft as it was flying over Clondalkin

Thursday, 21/05/20 - 9:10pm

Leaving Cert students who try to influence calculated grade will be reported

Thursday, 21/05/20 - 6:20pm

Man, 30s, dies following collision involving motorbike and truck in Dublin

Thursday, 21/05/20 - 6:10pm