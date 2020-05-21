Tullow Day Care Centre sets up GoFundMe page

By Suzanne Pender

TULLOW Day Care Centre has this week issued a heartfelt plea to members of the public to support their vital services as they struggle financially during the ongoing crisis.

Like so many charities, the day care centre has seen a huge dip in its fundraising income, with golf classics, novelty bingo events, tea days and table quizzes all biting the dust when Covid-19 hit.

“We are struggling financially because all our normal fundraising events are off,” explained Wendy Sinnott, administrator at Tullow Day Care Centre.

“All our overheads are still to be paid, even though we aren’t operating at our normal capacity or in the way we would normally,” she added.

Tullow Day Care Centre has this week set up a GoFundMe page, a genuine call on the public to help them continue their incredible work on behalf of the elderly in the community.

“We have set up a GoFundMe page with the aim of raising €10,000. I would like to say a big thank you from the staff, the people who use the service and to everyone who donates. We absolutely always have the support of the community here in Tullow and the surrounding areas,” said Wendy.

While Tullow Day Care Centre may not be welcoming service users at the moment, many aspects of its service continue, including its laundry service, phoning the elderly on a daily basis and delivering food parcels to those in need.

Its meals on wheel service has grown significantly during the current crisis; in fact, between 460 and 470 meals are delivered each week from Tullow Day Care Centre, including both a hot and a cold meal on Fridays, to support cocooning members of the community over the weekend.

Volunteers and staff at the centre have been working tirelessly to make this service happen and are anxious that this important work continues.

To make a donation to Tullow Day Care Centre, go to its Facebook page where you’ll find details on its GoFundMe efforts.