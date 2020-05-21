EVER wondered what IT Carlow is like?

Then wonder no more, because they’ve managed to surmount the pandemic restrictions by organising a virtual open day.

“At IT Carlow, we’re not letting the Covid-19 restrictions get in the way of helping students make the right choices about the institute and the right course for them. That’s why we’re bringing IT Carlow to all students through our virtual open day. It has everything online to assist students in their decision making,” said schools liaison officer Alison Moore.

Visitors to www.itcarlowvirtualopenday.ie will be able to take a campus tour; hear IT Carlow students tell their own stories; hear about the range of different courses such as business, engineering, science and health, humanities and computing; participate in live Q&As with the faculty teams; get advice and guidance on fees, grants, scholarships and the institute’s different access routes. There is also a special address on the site from IT Carlow president Dr Patricia Mulcahy.

To register, visit www.itcarlowvirtualopenday.ie and receive a link to the event. The site goes live on Friday 29 May.