Carlow quiz event will raise vital funds for women’s refuge

THE Carlow Women’s Refuge Group has organised an online quiz night in aid of Amber Refuge in Kilkenny.

The quiz is taking place on Friday 29 May at 7.30pm. People are asked to join the Facebook event to partake in the quiz. The page can easily be found by searching @CarlowWomensRefugeCampaign on Facebook.

Ger O’Neill, spokeswoman for the campaign group, said: “The pandemic and lockdown has pushed us all into our homes, but for many, this is a very dangerous place. Domestic violence services were among the hardest hit during the financial crisis in Ireland, witnessing eight years of austerity and devastating cuts to core funding. While we call for funding restoration from the government, we can try to help meet the immediate rise in demand for these services by coming together as a community for a night of fun and fundraising.”

She added: “Any donation, big or small, to Amber refuge is all that is required to join the quiz on the night. We have some amazing spot prizes from local businesses like Tully’s Bar, Made in Carlow art shop and Brooks Café and the quiz will be hosted by People Before Profit councillor Adrienne Wallace.”

Lisa Morris, manager at Amber Women’s Refuge, welcomes the initiative at this difficult time to raise some much-needed funds for Amber.

She said: “Amber provides emergency 24-hour refuge accommodation and support services such as court accompaniment, outreach, counselling, play/art therapy, 24-hour helpline, support and information, awareness raising programmes, freedom programme, schools’ talks and various children’s services to women and children experiencing domestic abuse in Kilkenny and Carlow. We’d like to thank all those involved sincerely.”