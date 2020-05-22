Covid-19: 11 deaths with 115 new cases in Ireland

By Steve Neville

There have been 11 Covid-19 related deaths reported today.

Officials announced that it brings the total number of deaths from the disease to 1,592.

It was also announced that there have been 115 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases here to 24,506.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight on Wednesday when there were 24,351 cases, reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,194 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 393 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,791 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,794 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,398 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,383 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also met today to review the country’s ongoing response to the virus.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said: “Today NPHET recommended that the HSE build on the very significant work to date in expanding the testing capacity, to ensure that there is an integrated and coordinated clinical and public health-informed approach to the establishment and implementation of a national testing strategy.”

Dr Tony Holohan

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn added: “Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that 86% of people rate their knowledge on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as high. This is essential knowledge for all of society to have and use as we move safely through the phases ahead.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead HSE, said; “Individual health is never more important than it is during this time of pandemic. I would encourage every member of society to register with a GP and establish an access point to the healthcare system.”

Meanwhile, the CSO revealed today that those aged over 65 make up 90% of Covid-19 related deaths.

The CSO published a detailed breakdown of Covid-19 deaths and cases in Ireland on Friday.

It found almost 92% of Covid-19 deaths were among the over 65s up to May 15.

This older age group also accounted for more than 26% of all confirmed cases of the virus.

– additional reporting from Press Association