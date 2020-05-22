Grants to help biz get back

County Carlow Business urged to apply for restart grants

Up to €10,000 is available for County Carlow businesses to get them back on their feet, with grants that will help with the costs associated with reopening and re-employing workers following COVID-19 closures.

Catheoirleach of Carlow County Council, cllr John Pender, has urged small and micro businesses across County Carlow to apply for the new restart grant.

It’ll be available to businesses with a turnover of less than €5m and employing 50 people or less, which were closed or impacted by at least a 25% reduction in turnover until 30 June.

“This is a contribution towards the cost of re-opening or keeping a business operational and re-connecting with employees and customers. The grants will be equivalent to the rates bill of the business in 2019, with a minimum payment of €2,000 and a maximum payment of €10,000,” he said.

“I am acutely aware of the difficulties facing small businesses in County Carlow during these challenging times. The restart grant is designed to help these businesses get back on their feet. It can be used to defray ongoing fixed costs, for replenishing stock and for measures needed to ensure employee and customer safety. Small businesses, whether it be the local hairdresser, café or clothes shop, are absolutely vital to the social fabric of our towns and villages throughout County Carlow,” cllr Pender pointed out.

“In response to the very significant economic challenges posed by Covid-19, the government has moved swiftly to introduce a range of measures to support enterprises of all sizes. These measures have included supports for wage costs, liquidity supports and the deferral or waiver of payments. The Restart Grant will further help to support activity and employment across County Carlow,”

“Timelines for the processing and payment of the Restart Grant will depend on the initial surge of applications but, as far as is feasible, will be prioritised according to scheduled re-opening dates in the national Roadmap” Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of the council, said. “The importance of SME’s having the correct information on the application is essential and in order to assist them, we will be hosting information sessions on 25 and 26 May 2020 and will schedule more on demand”.