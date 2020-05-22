  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man, 50s, arrested as gardaí seize firearm and drugs in Meath

Man, 50s, arrested as gardaí seize firearm and drugs in Meath

Friday, May 22, 2020

Picture via Gardaí

A man in his 50s has been arrested following the search of a residential property in Drumconrath, Co Meath today.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized a firearm, silencer, ammunition, a quantity of cannabis (pending analysis) and other drug paraphernalia.

Gardaí said that the man is currently being detained at Navan Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The firearm and ammunition has been taken to the Ballistics Section for analysis.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

The EuroMillions results are in…

Friday, 22/05/20 - 10:50pm

Wind warning for Donegal as advisory in place for entire country

Friday, 22/05/20 - 9:40pm

Gardaí very concerned for welfare of man missing from Meath

Friday, 22/05/20 - 7:00pm