Man, 50s, arrested as gardaí seize firearm and drugs in Meath

A man in his 50s has been arrested following the search of a residential property in Drumconrath, Co Meath today.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized a firearm, silencer, ammunition, a quantity of cannabis (pending analysis) and other drug paraphernalia.

Gardaí said that the man is currently being detained at Navan Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The firearm and ammunition has been taken to the Ballistics Section for analysis.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.