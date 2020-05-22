Ministers to discuss mandatory self-isolation for anyone entering country

A Covid-19 information sign at Cork Airport

Cabinet ministers will meet this afternoon to consider the latest public health advice about coronavirus.

Ministers will further consider proposals to make anyone who enters the country self-isolate for two weeks.

Last week Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the government plans to make it mandatory for anyone arriving in Ireland to self-isolate for 14 days.

It would also be mandatory for people to fill in a locator form to say where they will do this, which up to now has been optional.

However, the system is yet to come into place and cabinet ministers will consider it again today.

The National Public Health Emergency team made the recommendation last week.

It has been meeting again this morning to consider the latest medical advice and it will be presented to the government this afternoon.

Ministers are also expected to discuss the plans for the predictive grading of the Leaving Cert.

The meeting comes at the end of the first week of phase one of the easing of lockdown restrictions, with the first real evidence coming in on what the impact has been on the economy.

The government is not due to make a decision on moving to phase two of the plan until June 5.