Recent Deaths In Carlow

Friday, May 22, 2020

The death has occurred of Anna Alcock (née Byrne), 46 Staunton Avenue, Graiguecullen, Carlow on 21 May at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of Noel and much loved mother of Tony, Olive, Paul, Elizabeth, Clare, John, Carmel and Conlath. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, brother Oliver, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 18 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in heavenly peace. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral Mass and burial will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time. The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Graiguecullen Parish webcam at 11.30am on Sunday morning.

 

