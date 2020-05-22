Students in accommodation limbo

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, wants specific guidance for student renters over the summer months to be laid out.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor explained, “Exams, many of which have been taken online, are set to end in the coming weeks, and thousands of student renter’s face uncertainty on the retrieval of possessions and access to accommodation over the summer and more.

“At the beginning of this pandemic very few students could have foreseen what would happen or the level of restrictions put in place. Many of them left their accommodation as campuses shut down and wouldn’t have brought all their belongings with them. This issue is specific to them and different to the majority of renters so I would ask government to give guidance to help them address the challenges.”

“Clear guidance should be given as to whether they are able to collect belongings in these circumstances. Many of them will need to travel out of the current permitted 5km to get to their accommodation – is this allowed?” she asked. “Providers, both public and private, will also need advice on how the collection of possessions can be organised safely and their responsibilities in cases where students cannot collect items. I understand there will be some providers and students who will have already made arrangements but there should be more than just ad-hoc arrangements put in place.”