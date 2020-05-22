Young entrepreneur finals

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW’S brightest and most innovative young business people will be glued to their screens tomorrow as this year’s winners of the Student Enterprise Programme are announced.

For the first time ever, the finals of the competition, which is run by local enterprise offices, will take place online.

The Carlow finalists are Dannagh Kearney O’Brien, Ellie Byrne, Michelle Murray and Megan Doyle of Tullow Community School, who have developed a business called The Last Straw.

The business supplies stainless steel reusable straws to fast-food outlets to reduce the number of plastic/paper straws going to landfill. The young entrepreneurs have been very successful with their product, with the straws being bought by local shops and a fast-food outlet in Tullow.

Their teacher Brian Larkin, who guided them in the project, was acknowledged at county level as being the most enterprising teacher in the competition.

Having scooped the county finals, the girls have to endure the final hours before they find out if their Final Straw business is a national winner. The winners will be announced on a live stream on the Student Enterprise Programme’s Facebook and YouTube channels. RTÉ’s Rick O’Shea will host the event and he will be joined during the ceremony by previous winners and Student Entrepreneur Programme ambassador Josh van der Flier. The rugby star previously took part in the initiative when he was a student at Wesley College in Dublin.

A record number of 85 student enterprises competed this year, in what is the biggest competition for young, aspiring business people. The initiative, funded through Enterprise Ireland, attracted some 26,000 students from almost 500 secondary schools across the country.

The entries are competing across three categories ‒ junior, intermediate and senior ‒ and judging is ongoing virtually with the finalists nationwide via electronic submissions. Each student enterprise is challenged with creating, setting up and running their own business, which must show sales of their service or product.

The judging panel includes business owners and representatives from enterprise agencies and associated bodies.

Full details of all this year’s 85 national finalists are available on the Student Enterprise Programme website at www.StudentEnterprise.ie