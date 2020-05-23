How to buy for your new baby in a pandemic!

Fashion stylist and Nationalist weekly columnist Edel Jackson takes on your dilemmas

Dear Style Counsel,

I know this is more a fashion problem page so my problem is a bit unusual but I’m getting desperate and I hope you can help me. I’m a 28-year-old woman who is 32 weeks’ pregnant and I have absolutely no equipment bought for my baby, not even as much as a changing bag. I’m terrified to go to the shops and so is my husband in case I contract the virus while pregnant. I’ve trawled baby websites and I’m getting more and more confused and desperate. Please help me!

WHAT a worrying time for you, between becoming a first-time mum and being pregnant during a pandemic. Don’t worry, though, as I have found the perfect place to help you and I have just discovered that they are now open by appointment only from 10am-12pm and 3-4pm, Monday to Saturday (strictly following government guidelines).

Nursery Rhymes, Kennedy Avenue, Carlow are a family-run business operating in Carlow town for nearly 30 years and that there is exactly the kind of experience and help that you need. Debbie or Peter are available on 059 9141272 to talk you through all your needs. They are so aware of the predicament of mums-to-be and new mums at the moment and will follow the highest sanitary standards. If you are not comfortable making an appointment and calling into the shop, they will be happy to guide you through the decision-making process over the phone. They sent on some images of their best-selling travel systems, the Venicci three-in-one travel system and the Uppababy Vista 2020. They also included a picture and information on the Cozee Bedside Crib, which can be used for co-sleeping or as a standalone crib.

They personally fit your car seat in your car to make sure your baby is safe. They will listen to you describing your different needs for baby to help you make the decision about the best option available to you. Debbie helped me choose a travel system for my daughter 15 years ago: she listened to my needs and knew that I was intending to do a lot of cross-country walking with my baby, and found the perfect three-wheeler that was still immaculate (if a bit mud-splashed) three children later.

I love their Yummy Mummy changing bags and they currently have the Yummy Mummy Apples & Pears (pictured), the Herringbone and the Pink Bows bag in stock.

Another essential piece of equipment is the BT Smart Baby Monitor, which is perfect for keeping an eye on your baby with the click of a button. I also included some gorgeous outfits that are stocked in Nursery Rhymes in the softest cottons, perfect for baby, toddler or child. Please stop worrying and ring Nursery Rhymes and let them concentrate on all your new baby needs while you concentrate on looking after yourself and baby.