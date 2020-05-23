It’s weekend catch-up time!

It’s Saturday morning once again after another busy week of news and sport in The Nationalist online. Lots of stories caught your eye over the past seven days. Let’s take a look back at some of the best.

On Tuesday we told you about the “overwhelming” support given to a GoFundMe campaign which had raised €50,000 in just two days for a beautiful young mother, Chloe Kavanagh from Graignamanagh, who is being treated for a brain tumour. Read the full story here.

Spotlight Stage School students reunited for a special performance of Goo Goo Dolls ‘Better Days’A group of talented young Carlow people from Spotlight Stage School raised their voices and all our spirits with a wonderful virtual group performance of Goo Goo Dolls’ ‘Better Days’, attracting thousands of views online. Click here.

An unexplained image of a much-loved Carlow man, the late Charlie Curran, has given hope to family and friends in dark times. Click here.

An air of optimism and spending was evident for the first time in weeks in stores all over Carlow on Monday as phase one of the country’s lockdown exit began. Read the full story here.

A Carlow man who came desperately close to dying from Covid-19 has become an inspiring beacon of hope to families with loved ones battling this lethal virus. Christy Williamson (64) from New Oak Estate was discharged from St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny having spent weeks in ICU on a ventilator. Click here.

In The Nationalist’s sports section we caught up with soccer player and Gaelic footballer Lauren Dwyer who told us about taking part in all kinds of sports, the influence of her parents and why women’s sport deserves more recognition. Read Lauren’s profile here.

And St Patrick’s GAA man Pat ‘Fred’ Doran chatted about the club, the county and keeping it safe between the sticks. Click here.