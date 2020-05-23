Latest Covid-19 figures

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow remains the same according to latest figures.

Saturday’s figure show there are still 151 confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in the county. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 13 people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,604 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Saturday 23 May the HPSC has been notified of 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,582 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 21 May (24,451 cases), reveals: