Tidy Towns funding can be used next year

By Suzanne Pender

TIDY Towns groups in Carlow can still use funding allocated to them despite the cancellation of this year’s competition, according to Fine Gael deputy John Paul Phelan.

Last September, minister for rural and community cevelopment Michael Ring allocated €1.4m to groups nationwide to assist them in their preparations for this year’s SuperValu Tidy Towns competition.

Since cancelled because of Covid-19, any unspent funds can still be used by the community groups.

“I welcome the announcement that 23 groups in Carlow will not lose out on funding of €31,000, which was earmarked for them by my colleague minister Ring to help them prepare for this year’s competition,” said deputy Phelan.

“Any groups that have already spent the funds they received should retain their records of expenditure in the normal way. I also want to assure those groups which have not yet spent the funding they received, they can continue to use it over the next few months to assist with activities they might undertake as the Covid-19 restrictions are eased, or in preparing for the 2021 competition,” he said.

“For decades, the SuperValu Tidy Towns competition has brought people of all ages Co Carlow together to work collectively outdoors to make the environment in which they live and work a better place.

“Due to the current restrictions in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, it would not have been feasible or safe for Tidy Towns groups in Carlow to continue their great tradition of work in the normal way.

“However, I very much hope that once the restrictions on gatherings are eased, and where possible within the public health guidelines, they can resume their work in making towns and villages in Carlow more attractive and welcoming,” said deputy Phelan.

The various communities were allocated between €1,000 and €4,000, based on population size in order to support preparation for the 2020 competition.

Carlow Grants