What’s planned for your area

Saturday, May 23, 2020

Carlow County Council received for planning planning applications in the last week. The council decided on no planning applications during the same period.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Bagenalstown
Edmond Spruhan wishes to fully renovate the existing school building for residential use and construct rear extension at Rathnageeragh, Garryhill, Bagenalstown

Ballybar
Martin & Claire Burke wish to construct a single storey dwelling house at Garryhundon, Ballybar

Borris
Niamh Ryan & Brendan Brophy wish to erect a fully serviced dwelling house and domestic garage at Ballytiglea, Borris

Tinryland
Paul Walshe wishes to retain road boundary and entrance with security gates, internal road network, parking facility at Park, Tinryland

