What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received for planning planning applications in the last week. The council decided on no planning applications during the same period.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Bagenalstown

Edmond Spruhan wishes to fully renovate the existing school building for residential use and construct rear extension at Rathnageeragh, Garryhill, Bagenalstown

Ballybar

Martin & Claire Burke wish to construct a single storey dwelling house at Garryhundon, Ballybar

Borris

Niamh Ryan & Brendan Brophy wish to erect a fully serviced dwelling house and domestic garage at Ballytiglea, Borris

Tinryland

Paul Walshe wishes to retain road boundary and entrance with security gates, internal road network, parking facility at Park, Tinryland