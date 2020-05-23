Woman, 50s, killed after being hit by car in Co Kildare

Saturday, May 23, 2020

A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a car in Co Kildare.

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm on Wednesday on the R418 at Nicholastown near Athy.

A woman in her 50s sustained serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene.

She was brought to Beaumont Hospital where she was pronounced dead today.

The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was also taken for medical treatment. He was the sole occupant of the car.

A full examination of the crash site was carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and PSV officers.

The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The investigation is ongoing and gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Athy Station on 059-8634210 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

